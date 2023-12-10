Hyderabad: Women flock to LPG centers amid rumours of cylinders at Rs 500

The pre-election promise had sparked interest.

Representative Image

Hyderabad: Many women gathered at LPG distribution centers in Hyderabad due to rumours of LPG cylinders at Rs.500. The pre-election promise had sparked interest, leading to a high number of women visiting different outlets.

Rumours spread that beneficiaries were being registered for the Maha Lakshmi scheme, prompting women to stand in lines at LPG distribution points across the city.

Women from various areas, including Musheerabad, Bhavaninagar, Santoshnagar, Malakpet, Tolichowki, Alwal, and Sanathnagar, participated in the queues on Saturday.

However, the actual reason behind the increased activity was the updating of consumer e-YKC (e-Know Your Customer) details.

The Union Ministry of Oil and Natural Gas had made it mandatory for everyone to update their e-KYC details to receive subsidized LPG cylinders, with a deadline of December 31. The ongoing process at LPG outlets aimed to follow these guidelines, ensuring consumers’ e-KYC details were current.

Despite clarifications from LPG agencies that this process was unrelated to the Maha Lakshmi scheme and subsidies would not be stopped immediately if KYC details were not updated, persistent rumours led to continued long queues.

