Hyderabad: World Sparrow Day celebrated at KBR park

Hyderabad: Bird watchers and nature lovers came together for the celebration of World Sparrow Day on Sunday at KBR park in the city.

A series of events such as bird watching, do’s and don’ts of forest areas, environmental awareness, distribution of algae, and various competitions including drawing, slogan making, and signature campaigns were also held.

Chief Forest Officer RM Dobriel who took part in the event said, “Birds, especially sparrows, continue to be a part of our way of life and it is everyone’s responsibility to make sure they do not become extinct. With the priority and encouragement of the government, we are reviving the forests through greenery in Telangana and developing urban parks on a large scale.”

The event was attended by Hyderabad forest chief conservator MJ Akbar, representatives of Birding Pals, Deccan Birders and Nature Lovers Societies, students from various schools, district forest officer M Joji and KBR Park staff.