Hyderabad Youth Courage member Mohd Ayub detained under PD Act

Hyderabad: The Falaknuma police invoked PD Act against Hyderabad Youth Courage member Mohd Ayub and sent him to Central Prison Chanchalguda on Saturday.

Mohd Ayub is allegedly involved in 16 criminal cases along with Mohd Salman, HYC president who is already under detention at Chanchalguda Prison after the PD Act was invoked against him.

“Ayub is continuously indulging in unlawful activities in the name of Hyderabad Youth Courage, which leads to disturbing the public peace and tranquillity,” said Falaknuma police in a statement.

On Saturday, the Falaknuma police along with the Task Force South zone team apprehended Ayub and executed the long pending PD Act orders on him. The orders were issued by the Commissioner of Police on 24 March and since that time Ayub was absconding. He was caught by the police on Saturday and orders were served on him.