Hyderabad: Youth killed while protecting sister from assault

Hyderabad: An engineering student was stabbed to death while protecting his sister from a man who was tried to stab her at their house in LB Nagar on Sunday afternoon.

Pridhvi alias Chintu, 20, and his sister Sanghavi who was pursuing a homeopathy course, were residing in RTC Colony under LB Nagar police station limits. They were natives of Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district, police said.

“The accused, identified as Shiva, a resident of Ramanthapur, entered their house on Sunday, August 3, at around 2:45 pm. After speaking to Sanghavi for some time, he attacked her with a knife. Seeing his sister being attacked, Chintu tried to come to her rescue. Shiva then attacked him as well,” said S Sai Sree, DCP LB Nagar.

When asked about the motive behind the assault, police said that Sanghavi had previously rejected Shiva’s proposal for marriage.

When alerted, people rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused. Both Chintu and Sanghavi were shifted to a hospital, where Chintu succumbed to the injuries. The body is shifted later shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. “Sanghavi is undergoing treatment, but she is currently unable to speak,” police said.