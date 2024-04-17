Hyderabad: YouTubers threatened at Jalpally in attempt to expose brothel

Hyderabad: Commotion prevailed for a while at Jalpally on Tuesday night when two Youtubers were allegedly threatened and attempts were made to snatch away their mobile phones by alleged brothel organizers.

According to reliable sources, the two media persons had gone to Desi Dhaba at Jalpally on supposed information that a woman was involved in running a brothel in the locality. As the Youtubers were waiting a little away from the house, two persons came to them and threatened them asking to leave the place.

One of them reportedly tried to snatch away the mobile phones from the Youtubers.

The Youtubers informed about the development to other local Youtube channel owners who rushed to the spot. On examining the house, the people found that a lady named, Sana who was earlier arrested by Abdullapurmet and Raidurgam police stations, was running a brothel with prostitutes. Sana was detained under PD Act by Rachakonda police earlier.

The police on being informed came to the spot and sealed the house for further investigation.

On April 13, local people of Bahadurpura nabbed two men who had visited an alleged brothel house and when questioned about the presence in the locality, attacked locals. The police caught two women who were organizing the prostitution in the house and took them to police station then.