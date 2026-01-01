Hyderabad Zoo clocks over 25K visitors on New Year day

Security was tightened at all enclosures to ensure no outward incident took place between the animals and visitors, and to provide a wholesome sighting experience.

Hyderabad Zoo

Hyderabad: As many as 25,900 visitors spent their 2026 New Year’s Day in the Nehru Zoological Park (Hyderabad Zoo).

The zoo authorities have installed a quick online booking system, wherein tickets can be booked from any electronic device. Moreover, additional booking counters have been set up to manage the heavy flow of tourists.

Accordingto a release, a large number of tourists came to watch the tigers, lions and elephants. The park currently houses 199 species of wild animals representing different countries.

Visitors queue up at Hyderabad Zoo

On Christmas Day, the zoo recorded a footfall of 23,440 visitors.

