Hyderabad Zoo conducts bird watching walk for nature lovers

Around 50 bird enthusiasts from Hyderabad Birding Pals participated.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 3rd February 2026 8:45 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park (Hyderabad Zoo) on Tuesday organised an early morning bird walk programme on its premises for nature lovers.

Around 50 bird enthusiasts from Hyderabad Birding Pals participated, which began at 6 am. Deputy Curator J Muralidhar briefed them on the variety of bird species found within the zoo campus.

Several species, including kingfishers, owls, drongos, babblers, grey hornbills, moorhens, munias, koels, painted storks, ibises and egrets were spotted.

The event was part of its education and wildlife awareness initiatives.

