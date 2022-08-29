Hyderabadi hotelier arrested for violating gathering rule in Saudi Arabia

Jeddah: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate the 75th year of independence of India at home and abroad. The Indian diplomatic missions have been organizing a series of events to celebrate the event, however, some Individuals also joined fray to show their patriotism, however, they forget a basic norm upon gathering and celebrations in Gulf countries where strict rules are in place.

An event to celebrate Indian Independence Day in the Saudi capital pushed a prominent Hyderabadi behind bars.

A leading restaurateur, who operates multi restaurants with ethnic Hyderabadi Biryani in Riyadh city, who was detained on August 15 for celebrating Indian Independence Day was released nearly after ten days, according to sources.

The Hyderabadi, a longtime resident and native of Santoshnagar in Hyderabad, had arranged an Independence Day party in one of his restaurants in Hai Al Wazarah district, also commonly known as Hara, where the Hyderabadi expatriate community concentrated. As soon as the celebration started in the evening hours, sleuths raided the place and nabbed Hyderabadi for organizing the gathering, sources said.

It is noteworthy to mention that any kind of assembly or gathering is not allowed in Saudi Arabia and rest of the Gulf countries even diplomatic missions take prior permission for organizing any public event.

In the past also, an Indian woman, who hails from Pune, along with her husband and children, was arrested for displaying the Indian national flag in holy Haram in Makkah and had to spend five days in jail before being released. The NRI family, living in Riyadh, visited Makkah to perform Umrah. After completing the rituals in the early hours when the crowd of worshippers was relatively low, the family decided to take a photograph with the Holy Kaba in the background and displaying the Indian national flag.