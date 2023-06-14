Hyderabadi icon Saleem Pheku’s catchy rap is a must-listen!

Whether it’s the mouthwatering and irresistible Biryani, the much-loved Dakhni slang, or the iconic characters like Saleem Pheku, Hyderabadis wholeheartedly embrace and share their city’s unique essence, making it go viral in no time.

After a captivating marfa dance video from New York that set social media ablaze, a Hyderabadi rap video is sure to take the internet by storm. What makes this clip even more special is that the rap lyrics revolve around the iconic character Saleem Pheku, which actor Mast Ali portrayed in the cult classic Hyderabadi movie ‘The Angrez’ (2005).

Mast Ali delivered the rap during his appearance on the renowned Hyderabadi YouTuber’s chat show ‘The Baithak Show With Shehbaaz Khan’ while expressing his love for rapping. A clip of the same is doing rounds on Instagram.

So, all Saleem Pheku fans, do check out the lyrics below!

Jaako lao bole baigan, leko aaya aaloo,

Khaala jitni gori hai, utna opposite hai khaalu,

Potti muskuraayi aur mein bhi bataya haatan,

Basti waale poore milke maare joote laatan

Apan bhi kutte ki dum hai kardete nalli tedi

Mauqa mila toh rakhdete nai toh khaalete bhairi

Saare Haalywood waale dhundre mereku,

bolre poore hero lelo, dedo humku pheku

Mr Pheku ahaan, Mr Pheku..

Check out some of the reactions of netizens below.

One user wrote, “Mast Ali is a legend with just one film Angrez.. looking ahead to see him in Hindi cinema.. seeing him in this interview which is a rare thing..all thanks to Noor Bhai for making this happen..”

“Saleem pheku,Gullu dada & Jahangir is emotion, legends of Hyderabadi movies,” commented another.

A third one commented, “There will never be a movie like ‘ the angrez ‘ … !! ‘ the angrez , isn’t just a movie , it’s an emotion.” A fourth Hyderabadi wrote, “Our childhood is nothing without Saleem Pheku.”

What’s your take on Saleem Pheku’s character? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Keep reading Siasat.com for more interesting and fun stories and gossip from the entertainment world.