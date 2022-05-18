Hyderabadi woman stranded in Oman, daughter seeks govt’s help

Hyderabad: The daughter of a 41-year-old Hyderabadi woman stranded in Muscat, Oman, has sought the government’s help in bringing back her mother to the country.

Fahmeeda Begum, a resident of Naya Qila, Golconda, is stranded in Muscat after she was offered a job to look after an aged woman in Muscat in 2021.

Fahmeeda’s daughter Abeda Begum’s appeal to the state to rescue her mother was shared on Twitter by MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan on Tuesday, May 17.

Amjed Ullah Khan took to Twitter and wrote, “Abeda Begum from Hyderabad appeals @DrSJaishankar to rescue her mother Fahmeeda Begum stuck up in Muscat, Oman since last six months. All details attached.@meaMADAD @HelplinePBSK @Indemb_Muscat @sushilrTOI.”

Explaining her mother’s ordeal, Abeda Begum said, “A local agent has offered a job to my mother in Oman with Rs 25,000 salary. As per the agreement she has travelled to Dubai on November 23, 2021 and after staying for 10 days she was taken to Muscat, Oman. Since she reached she is being shifted from one place to another and not being provided proper food and place to rest.”

Abeda Begum further adds, “She wanted to return but the office in charge Madam Shanaz (+96896252442) is not allowing her to return.”

“Kindly help my mother to return back home as soon as possible as there is no one to look after my two sisters and two brothers,” she added.

The Indian Embassy in Oman in their reply to the call for help, tweeted, “Embassy has established contact with Smt. Fahmeeda as well as her agent, who is in Sohar. She is on a visit visa and has since lost her passport also. Her case is being taken up with Omani authorities for repatriation.”