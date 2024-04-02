Hyderabadis go crazy at Munawar Faruqui’s event: Videos, pics

Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui delighted fans as he graced the Mehfil-e-Zaiqa, a Ramzan food carnival in Hyderabad on Monday. The carnival commenced on March 29 and Munawar’s visit had been one of the most awaited parts of it by fans who were eager to catch a glimpse of their favorite celebrity.

Munawar Faruqui made a stylish entrance, arriving in casual attire, sending fans into a frenzy. The carnival grounds buzzed with excitement as attendees clamored to capture moments with the popular comedian. Pictures and videos from the event have been doing rounds on social media platforms.

Munawar Faruqui engaged with his fans and expressed his gratitude and appeared overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response from the audience. The comedian also treated the crowd by delivering a few lines in Hyderabadi dialect, including the popular phrase, “Miya bhai jahan bhi jaate, maut daaldete,” leaving fans cheering for more. Check out pictures and videos below.

#MunawarFaruqui is living a million dreams. He is living the dreams of millions of his fans also. pic.twitter.com/TuDCsXoHWX — GlamWorldTalks (@GlamWorldTalks) April 1, 2024

With his stint on Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui has emerged as one of the most talked-about celebrities in the entertainment industry. His popularity soared following his victory on the reality show, where he defeated other finalists Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar.

Apart from his professional achievements, Munawar Faruqui has also made headlines due to his controversial relationships with Nazila Sitaishi and Ayesha Khan.