When Maharashtra’s hills turn lush green during the monsoon, waterfalls come alive across the Sahyadris. Adventure lovers can get closer to the rushing water through waterfall rappelling, an exciting monsoon activity.

For Hyderabadis looking for a different weekend getaway, Maharashtra offers several waterfalls where you can experience this adventure sport.

Waterfall rappelling involves descending a rocky waterfall using ropes, a harness, helmet and other safety equipment, under the guidance of trained instructors. It combines adventure with the beauty of the Western Ghats.

Here are six waterfalls to consider for your next monsoon adventure.

Best waterfall rappelling spots to visit

1. Shitkada Waterfall

If you are looking for a serious adrenaline rush, Shitkada Waterfall is worth considering. The waterfall has a rappelling section of around 350 to 400 feet, making it one of the more thrilling options.

Approximate price: Rs. 1,800 to Rs. 2,800 per person, depending on the organiser and inclusions.

2. Kataldhar Waterfall, Lonavala

Located along the Rajmachi route near Lonavala, Kataldhar is a choice for adventure seekers. Its approximately 350 foot drop offers a dramatic experience, but reaching the waterfall involves a steep trek into the valley.

Approximate price: Rs. 1,400 to Rs. 2,800 per person.

3. Kumbhe Waterfall

Kumbhe Waterfall in Raigad is another exciting monsoon destination, with a rappelling drop of around 350 feet. The experience also involves a trek through the surrounding forest.

Approximate price: Rs. 2,000 onwards, with transport packages costing more.

4. Dudhiware Waterfall, Lonavala

Dudhiware is a popular choice. The waterfall is around 135 feet high and is accessible through a short trek, making it suitable for beginners.

Approximate price: Rs. 1,200 to Rs. 1,700 per person.

5. Bhivpuri/Bekare Waterfall

Near Bhivpuri in the Karjat region, Bekare Waterfall is a good option for beginners. The rappelling section is around 70 to 100 feet, making it less daunting for first timers.

Approximate price: Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1,500 per person.



6. Diksal Waterfall, Bhivpuri



Located in the Bhivpuri and Karjat region, Diksal Waterfall is another option for Hyderabadis who want to try it. The waterfall has a drop of around 110 feet and requires a short trek through monsoon greenery.

Approximate price: Rs. 1,200 to Rs. 1,500 per person.





Safety first

Waterfall rappelling may look exciting, but it is a technical activity. Choose an experienced organiser, check weather and water conditions, wear proper trekking shoes and follow instructions from trained guides.

Do not attempt rappelling on your own, as strong currents and slippery rocks can be dangerous.

For Hyderabadis, these Maharashtra destinations can turn a monsoon weekend into an adventure filled with green hills, roaring waterfalls and an adrenaline rush. Prices and availability can change, so confirm the latest details before booking.