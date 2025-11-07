We normally run to lower our sugar levels, but in true foodie style, Hyderabad decided to do the opposite. On a breezy October morning, Jubilee Hills saw fitness enthusiasts running not away from calories but towards them. After all, in a city where food is a love language and a ritual, even a fitness event had to come with a delicious twist.

This twist came in the form of Hyderabad’s first-ever Bakery Run, organised on October 25, where 25 people came together to run, stop, stuff their faces with cake and run again.

A sweet spin on fitness

The name behind this sweet spin on fitness is The Rush Hour, a fitness brand founded by trainer Asad Ali Khan. Known for his creative approach to keeping Hyderabad motivated, Asad wanted to prove that fitness does not always have to be about strict diets or boring routines. “The concept of fitness has been exhausted and has hit a plateau. People are working out hard and staying clean, but after a long time of doing this, there needs to be some motivation to continue with this lifestyle,” he tells Siasat.com.

That is where the Bakery Run idea was born. “The inspiration was to inspire enthusiasts and also introduce beginners to fitness, and what better than a treat at the end of every kilometre to motivate both.”

The concept, Asad explained, took cues from bakery runs that have become popular in New York. But bringing it to Hyderabad meant adapting it for a community that is still finding its rhythm in the fitness scene. “In America, where fitness is a lifestyle, running 20-30 km half marathons is no big deal, but we knew that would be too much for Hyderabad, where fitness is relatively new,” he says. “We did not want to overwhelm anyone, so we kept it limited to 3 km and 3 bakeries only.”

A 3-kilometre trail of desserts

The run kicked off opposite Jubilee Hills, Road No. 45, inside KBR Park, where participants gathered at 7 am. From there, they ran out toward their first stop- Karafa Cafe, where runners were greeted with a slice of the cafe’s signature chocolate cake.

After a quick breather, the group hit the pavement again, only to stop at Magnolia Bakery. Here, they satisfied their sweet tooth with its famous banana pudding and washed it down with a peach iced tea.

The final stretch led them to Last House Coffee, wrapping up the journey with a warm chocolate chip cookie and a cold glass of milk.

“We made sure no one overate at the stops. Did not want anyone to enter a food coma,” Asad says.

A start to something better

When asked if Hyderabad is ready for something like this on a larger scale, Asad did not hesitate. “Absolutely! The active fitness community in Hyderabad is increasing day by day, and it is not like how it was 10 years ago,” he said. “Now, people are aware of fitness and health.”

In fact, the response to the first Bakery Run was incredible, with nearly 150 enquiries which had to be cut down to 25 people because of management constraints.

Encouraged by the enthusiasm, The Rush Hour is already gearing up for the next edition on November 22. “Hyderabad is a pool full of cafes and bakeries, so we are aiming to include new ones in our next run. We want to plan different routes, try out new bakeries, and make each run a fresh experience.”

Indeed, in a city that never misses a chance to celebrate food, the Bakery Run feels like a natural step. It blends two of Hyderabad’s greatest passions: good food and good vibes. As the city’s food and fitness cultures continue to grow side by side, this sugary run through Jubilee Hills might just mark the beginning of a deliciously new chapter for Hyderabad’s ever-evolving food scene.