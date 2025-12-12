As 2025 comes to an end, Hyderabad looks back on a year filled with playful, colourful and incredibly creative desserts. The city didn’t just enjoy sweets, it filmed them, shared them, and turned them into viral sensations. From dramatic cakes to cute chocolates, 2025 proved that Hyderabad loves desserts that make people smile even before taking the first bite. Siasat.com rounds up the most delicious dessert trends that defined the year.

Most viral desserts in Hyderabad 2025

1. Pistachio Craze: Kunafa Chocolates

Dubai’s viral Kunafa Chocolate trend finally hit Hyderabad in 2025, transforming the crisp kunafa–pistachio mix coated in chocolate into a city-wide obsession. Short videos of the crunchy, creamy bars flooded social media, inspiring cafés across Hyderabad to create their own versions. The blend of Middle Eastern flair and local creativity kept this dessert in the spotlight all year.

Where? Zuci, Jubilee Hills

Karachi Bakery, Mutliple branches

House of Happiness, Vijaynagar Colony

Xocolatl, Cloud Kitchen at Koti

2. Tissue Bread – The Peel-Away Trend

Originally a Korean viral pastry, this soft, cube-shaped tissue bread became an early breakout star of 2025. Its ultra-thin layers peel away beautifully, making it a favourite for slow-motion videos. Dessert lovers enjoyed not only the satisfying peeling moment but also its buttery, melt-in-the-mouth taste. It quickly became a comforting treat people returned to again and again.

Where? Daak Coffee, Jubilee Hills

3. Japanese Souffle Pancakes – Still Wobbling Strong

The ultra-fluffy, cloud-like soufflé pancakes continued to charm Hyderabad this year. Their gentle wobble, airy texture and creative flavours made them a constant presence on social media feeds throughout 2025.

Where? Etsi Cafe, Jubilee Hills

4. Fruit-Shaped Paris Desserts – The Cutest Trend of the Year

These hyper-real pastries look exactly like fresh fruit on the outside but reveal delicate layers of mousse, compote, sponge and chocolate within. Popularised by a Parisian chef, Nomme Cafe brought the trend to Hyderabad by bringing in a chef from Paris to recreate them. Their vibrant colours and playful designs made them some of the most shared desserts of the year.

Where? Nomme Cafe

5. Matilda Cake

Originally a Dubai favourite, the Matilda Cake made its Hyderabad debut at Etsi Cafe and quickly became a crowd favourite. Known for its moist texture and rich chocolate flavour, it became a must-try indulgence of 2025.

Where? Etsi Cafe, Jubilee Hills

Tiger Lily Bistro, Jubilee Hills

Choclet, Cloud Kitchen at Masab Tank

6. Tiramisu Love – A Classic That Stayed Trendy

Tiramisu enjoyed renewed fame in 2025, especially with the viral “Cocomisu,” a twist featuring rich coconut and chocolate flavours inspired by Gulf trends. Creamy, indulgent and served in steel tumblers, it became one of the most frequently ordered desserts in the city.

Where? Etsi Cafe, Jubilee Hills

Xocolatl, cloud kitchen at Koti

Tiger Lily Bistro, Jubilee Hills

7. Beignets – The French Donut

Soft, airy and dusted generously with sugar, beignets became Hyderabad’s chic comfort dessert. Their simple elegance made them a popular choice for quick Instagram reels.

Where? The Big Star Cafe

A Sweet Goodbye to 2025

Overall, 2025 proved that Hyderabad loves desserts that are visually fun, comforting and creative. With so many imaginative trends this year, dessert lovers can look forward to an even sweeter 2026.