Hyderabad’s Aisha Rao Bridal Wear fined for dumping effluent

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has imposed a fine on a bridal wear store in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills for allegedly discharging dirty water from sump cleaning onto a road.

The discharge of water onto the road allegedly resulted in a blocked drainage system and inconvenience to residents.

Fine of Rs 15,000

The HMWS&SB imposed a penalty of Rs 15,000 on Aisha Rao Bridal Wear, which is managed by K. Swaroop Kumar Reddy. It is located in Venkateshwara Colony, Road No. 10, Banjara Hills, under the Jubilee Hills Circle.

According to the Water Board, the store had hired a private agency to clean its sump. During the cleaning work, the wastewater was allegedly pumped directly onto the road instead of being disposed of through the proper system.

Officials said the discharge blocked the drainage network for a day and caused inconvenience to people living in the area.

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Water board seizes pump

After receiving a complaint, Water Board officials inspected the site and seized the dewatering submersible pump used during the sump cleaning operation.

The officials also counselled representatives of the store and the private agency on the proper method of disposing of wastewater.

The Water Board instructed the establishment not to release dirty water onto public roads during future cleaning work and to follow its regulations.

Officials warned that stricter action would be taken if similar violations are repeated.