Hyderabad’s Aragen among India’s Top 100 workplaces

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Aragen Life Sciences has been named among India’s Top 100 Best Companies to Work For 2026 by Great Place to Work India, becoming the country’s first and only Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO) to feature on the prestigious list.

The recognition is based on Great Place to Work India’s assessment methodology, which evaluates organisations through confidential employee feedback and an independent review of workplace culture, leadership and people practices. The assessment measures parameters such as trust, respect, fairness, credibility, pride and camaraderie.

The latest recognition marks another milestone for Aragen, which said the award reflects its commitment to fostering an environment that promotes scientific innovation, collaboration and employee growth.

Commenting on the achievement, Manni Kantipudi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Aragen Life Sciences, said the recognition reflects the trust employees place in the company’s culture.

“Being recognised among India’s Best Companies to Work For is a proud milestone for Aragen and, more importantly, a reflection of the trust our people place in our culture every day. We believe breakthrough science is made possible by empowered people working in an environment built on respect, collaboration and continuous learning,” he said.

Kantipudi added that the recognition belongs to every employee who has contributed to building a workplace where individuals can grow, innovate and make a meaningful impact while advancing scientific innovation for customers worldwide.

Sustained workplace recognition

The latest honour adds to a series of workplace recognitions earned by the company in recent years. Aragen has been a Great Place to Work Certified for seven consecutive years and was recently featured in LinkedIn’s Top Companies 2026 – The 15 Best Companies to Grow Your Career in India.

The company has also retained its position among India’s Top 25 Best Workplaces in Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare and Biotech for the fourth consecutive year.

According to the company, these recognitions reflect its continued investment in employee well-being, leadership development, learning opportunities, diversity and inclusion, and initiatives aimed at fostering innovation and collaboration across its global operations.

Global presence

Aragen Life Sciences is a global research, development and manufacturing solutions provider serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical and animal health sectors.

The company operates eight facilities worldwide and employs more than 5,000 people, including over 450 PhDs. It supports more than 450 customers across the drug discovery, development and manufacturing value chain, from early-stage research to commercialisation.