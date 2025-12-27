In a city famed for its rich biryanis and spice-laden delicacies, Sattvam offers Hyderabadis a refreshing and soulful alternative with pure satvik cuisine that celebrates flavour, balance and wellness. This vegetarian restaurant has carved a niche for itself among diners who believe that food should nourish the body and calm the mind. Siasat.com takes a look at this Satvik delight in Hyderabad.

Location and ambience

Located on Road No. 2, Banjara Hills, Sattvam feels like a quiet retreat despite being in one of the city’s busiest neighbourhoods. Easy to access yet surprisingly serene, it attracts families, professionals and senior citizens alike.

Step inside and the ambience immediately sets the tone. Earthy colours, soft lighting, uncluttered interiors and soothing background music create a space that feels calm and welcoming. The seating is spacious and comfortable, making it ideal for long, relaxed meals. There is a sense of mindfulness in the air rare for a bustling city restaurant.

The philosophy of Satvik food

At the heart of Sattvam lies its commitment to authentic satvik cooking. The food is prepared without onion, garlic or artificial additives, using fresh seasonal vegetables, natural sweeteners and traditional cooking techniques. The flavours are subtle yet deeply satisfying, proving that simplicity can be powerful.

A Lavish Buffet with Thoughtful Choices One of Sattvam’s biggest highlights is its extensive buffet, offered for both lunch and dinner. The spread features over 70 items, including soups, salads, starters, mains, breads, rice dishes and desserts. Live counters add energy to the experience, serving freshly made dosas, chaats and other specials.

Must-try dishes

Popular dishes include dal tadka, vegetable khichdi, sattvic biryani, rasam and paneer-based preparations. Desserts are equally impressive, ranging from traditional Indian sweets to fruit-based and sugar-free options, indulgent yet light.

Value for money

The price for two comes to approximately Rs.1,200-Rs.1,500, depending on the day. Considering the quality, variety and ambience, it offers excellent value. Sattvam’s biggest USP is its consistent food that feels clean, balanced and satisfying every single time.

Sattvam is not just a restaurant; it is an experience that reflects a slower, more conscious way of living. For Hyderabadis seeking purity on a plate and peace in their dining experience, Sattvam stands out as a place worth returning to.