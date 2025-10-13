Hyderabad’s cafe trend 2025: World tour in 1 day without passport

From France’s romance to Egypt’s mystique, Hyderabad’s themed cafes and restaurants prove that the city isn’t just about biryani anymore

Photo of Shefali Shivasharan Shefali Shivasharan|   Updated: 13th October 2025 5:49 pm IST
Hyderabad
Trending cafes in Hyderabad 2025

Who says you need a passport to travel the world? Hyderabad’s cafe and restaurant scene is giving food lovers a chance to experience different countries through decor, ambience, and flavours all without leaving the city. From Greece’s calm white-blue charm to Japan’s minimalism and France’s soft romance, here are some of the city’s best spots where interiors take you abroad.

1. La Vie En Rose – A Slice of France in Gachibowli

Step into La Vie En Rose, and you’ll instantly feel like you’ve walked into a Parisian cafe. Soft pastel walls, floral arches, and golden lamps fill the space with dreamy French charm. It’s ideal for brunches and photography lovers.

Location: Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills

Price: Rs.1,200 for two (approx.)

Must Try: Croissants, crepes, and signature rose lattes

2. Olive Bistro – Greek Vibes by the Lake

Near Durgam Cheruvu, Olive Bistro feels straight out of Santorini. White walls, rustic blue doors, and a lake view create a Mediterranean escape. Fairy lights at night add extra magic.

Location: Durgam Cheruvu, Jubilee Hills

Price: Rs.2,500 for two (approx.)

Must Try: Wood-fired pizzas, pastas, and sangria

3. Sakura – Japanese Elegance

Sakura offers an authentic Japanese vibe. Bamboo details, wooden textures, sakura flowers and minimal décor create a serene environment, complemented by a live sushi counter.

Location: Jubilee Hills.

Price: Rs.1500-1800 for two (approx.)

Must Try: Sushi, tempura, and ramen

4. Dune – Egyptian Royalty

Dune in Film Nagar brings Egyptian grandeur to Hyderabad. Golden tones, hieroglyphic art, and desert-inspired décor transport you to ancient Egypt. Low seating and soft lighting make it exotic yet cozy.

Location: Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills

Price: Rs.2,000 for two (approx.)

Must Try: Shawarma platters, hummus bowls, and Egyptian grills

5. Haiking – Chinese-Themed Dining

Haiking brings a vibrant Chinese vibe to Hyderabad with red lanterns, bamboo accents, and traditional Chinese décor. The interiors feel festive yet cozy, perfect for family dinners or casual outings.

Location: Multiple outlets 

Price: Rs.1,500 for two (approx.)

Must Try: Dim sums, Kung Pao chicken, and hot and sour soup

A Global Feast, Local Feel

From France’s romance to Egypt’s mystique, Hyderabad’s themed cafes and restaurants prove that the city isn’t just about biryani anymore. Every corner tells a story, and every meal becomes a journey all within the city limits.

