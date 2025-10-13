Who says you need a passport to travel the world? Hyderabad’s cafe and restaurant scene is giving food lovers a chance to experience different countries through decor, ambience, and flavours all without leaving the city. From Greece’s calm white-blue charm to Japan’s minimalism and France’s soft romance, here are some of the city’s best spots where interiors take you abroad.

Trending cafes in Hyderabad 2025

1. La Vie En Rose – A Slice of France in Gachibowli

Step into La Vie En Rose, and you’ll instantly feel like you’ve walked into a Parisian cafe. Soft pastel walls, floral arches, and golden lamps fill the space with dreamy French charm. It’s ideal for brunches and photography lovers.

Location: Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills

Price: Rs.1,200 for two (approx.)

Must Try: Croissants, crepes, and signature rose lattes

2. Olive Bistro – Greek Vibes by the Lake

Near Durgam Cheruvu, Olive Bistro feels straight out of Santorini. White walls, rustic blue doors, and a lake view create a Mediterranean escape. Fairy lights at night add extra magic.

Location: Durgam Cheruvu, Jubilee Hills

Price: Rs.2,500 for two (approx.)

Must Try: Wood-fired pizzas, pastas, and sangria

3. Sakura – Japanese Elegance

Sakura offers an authentic Japanese vibe. Bamboo details, wooden textures, sakura flowers and minimal décor create a serene environment, complemented by a live sushi counter.

Location: Jubilee Hills.

Price: Rs.1500-1800 for two (approx.)

Must Try: Sushi, tempura, and ramen

4. Dune – Egyptian Royalty

Dune in Film Nagar brings Egyptian grandeur to Hyderabad. Golden tones, hieroglyphic art, and desert-inspired décor transport you to ancient Egypt. Low seating and soft lighting make it exotic yet cozy.

Location: Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills

Price: Rs.2,000 for two (approx.)

Must Try: Shawarma platters, hummus bowls, and Egyptian grills

5. Haiking – Chinese-Themed Dining

Haiking brings a vibrant Chinese vibe to Hyderabad with red lanterns, bamboo accents, and traditional Chinese décor. The interiors feel festive yet cozy, perfect for family dinners or casual outings.

Location: Multiple outlets

Price: Rs.1,500 for two (approx.)

Must Try: Dim sums, Kung Pao chicken, and hot and sour soup

A Global Feast, Local Feel

From France’s romance to Egypt’s mystique, Hyderabad’s themed cafes and restaurants prove that the city isn’t just about biryani anymore. Every corner tells a story, and every meal becomes a journey all within the city limits.