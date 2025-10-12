Hyderabad’s cybercrime police refunds over Rs 86 lakh in September

Hyderabad: The city’s cybercrime police have arrested 59 individuals from across India and refunded around Rs 86.64 lakh to victims in the month of September.

According to the cybercrime police, the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) received 320 complaints, out of which 222 FIRs were registered at the police station, while 106 were registered at zonal cyber cells.

257 cases against 59 accused

Out of the 59 arrests, 28 were made in investment fraud cases, followed by six in digital fraud, four each in part-time investment scams, social media scams and credit card fraud; three each in movie piracy and unauthorised transactions, two in matrimonial fraud, one in trading fraud, and two ‘other’ cases.

Police have seized 43 mobile phones, 23 ATM and debit cards, 4 laptops, 9 cheque books, 8 passbooks 21 SIM cards and a shell company stamp during their arrests.

The accused have previously been involved in 257 cases across India, including 74 cases within Telangana.

Amount recovered

Over Rs 58.47 lakh was recovered from investment fraud cases, Rs 5.21 lakh from OTP frauds, Rs 1.13 lakh from impersonation fraud, Rs 50,000 from APK fraud, Rs 12.43 lakh from trading fraud, Rs 2.58 lakh from credit card fraud, Rs 3.34 lakh from digital arrest, Rs 1.78 lakh from job frauds and Rs 1.18 lakh from NCRP complaints.

Public advisory on cybercrime

Cybercrime police have asked the public to remain vigilant and not fall victim to messages or friend requests on social media platforms claiming to be from senior government officials and requesting money.

People have been asked to thoroughly confirm the identity and legitimacy of the requester before making any transactions.

Police have also warned against fake investment groups on social media that promise high returns with little or no risk and APK files sent through SMS and WhatsApp pretending to be from banks or official sources.

Victims of cyber fraud are urged to report immediately on the helpline number 1930 or through the official website.