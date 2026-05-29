Hyderabad’s food lovers are always eager to try the latest global food trends, and the newest dessert creating a buzz is the famous Icebox Cake from Magnolia Bakery. The iconic New York bakery, known for its classic American desserts, has brought one of its most loved creations to the city, giving Hyderabadis a chance to taste a dessert that has become a social media sensation worldwide.

Available at Magnolia Bakery’s outlet in Banjara Hills, the Icebox Cake is attracting dessert enthusiasts, food bloggers and curious first-time visitors alike.

What makes an Icebox Cake different?

Unlike a traditional cake, the Icebox Cake is not baked after assembly. Instead, layers of homemade chocolate wafer cookies are stacked with generous amounts of freshly whipped cream and then chilled for several hours. During this time, the wafers soften and absorb the cream, creating a texture that is somewhere between a cake, mousse and pudding.

The bakery’s signature Classic Icebox Cake is priced at around Rs 380 per slice and has quickly become one of the most talked-about items on the menu.

Served chilled, it feels especially refreshing during Hyderabad’s summer heat. The contrast between the dark chocolate layers and snowy white cream also makes it visually stunning and highly Instagram-worthy.

More flavours to explore

While the Classic Icebox Cake remains the star attraction, Magnolia Bakery also offers seasonal and specialty icebox-inspired desserts. Among them is the Key Lime Icebox Bar, priced at around Rs.350. It combines a creamy filling with a buttery base and a tangy lime flavour, offering a refreshing alternative for those who enjoy citrus desserts.

The bakery is also known for introducing limited-edition flavours from time to time, giving regular visitors something new to look forward to.

Winning hearts in the city

Hyderabad has embraced everything from Japanese cheesecakes to Dubai’s viral treats, and the Icebox Cake appears to be the latest international dessert trend to find fans here. Its simple ingredients, comforting texture and elegant presentation make it stand out from many flashy social media desserts.

For anyone looking to try something different, Magnolia Bakery’s Icebox Cake offers a delicious taste of New York right in the heart of Hyderabad. One bite is enough to understand why this chilled classic has become a global favourite.