Hyderabad’s Dr. Foodie and ZUCI join the Kunafa Chocolate craze

In 2024, Dubai’s famous FIX Dessert Chocolatier took the world by storm with its Kunafa Chocolate bar. As the trend spread, the world saw countless renditions of the bar. Many Hyderabadi businesses too jumped on the bandwagon, putting their own spin on the craze- introducing Kunafah bars, brownies, cakes and more. Now, Ahmed Ashfaq aka Dr. Foodie and ZUCI Chocolates have come together to introduce their own luxurious take on the bar.

This collaboration has graced Hyderabad with a meticulously crafted Kunafa Chocolate bar, combining the irresistible crunch of kataifi with a creamy pistachio filling, all enveloped in a layer of premium chocolate.

Behind the scenes of the Kunafa Chocolate Bar

The collaboration between Dr. Foodie and ZUCI Chocolates was the perfect match for creating this luxurious Kunafa Chocolate Bar. “I’ve known Aparna and Chaitanya Gorepatti, the owners of ZUCI, for many years, and we’ve built a strong bond over that time,” says Ahmed. “Their expertise in chocolate-making and my passion for food made this collaboration a natural fit.”

The process of perfecting the bar, however, wasn’t an overnight task. It took a couple of weeks of refining the recipe, tweaking flavours, and experimenting with different textures to achieve the right balance. The duo did not want to replicate the original exactly; instead, they focused on making subtle improvements that would suit Indian palates better. The result? 200 g of pure indulgence priced at Rs. 900.

Justifying its premium price is the attention to detail gone into the bar, especially in the chocolate itself. “The game is in the chocolate,” Ahmed tells Siasat.com, “The couverture we have chosen is of the highest quality, and our tempering technique ensures a perfect snap when you bite into it, offering a luxurious texture that enhances the overall experience.”

Reactions pour in

The feedback has been nothing short of exceptional since its launch in Hyderabad. “Some claim that it’s even better than FIX Chocolate, which is the greatest compliment we could’ve received,” Ahmed says. The praise hasn’t just been local- people from all over India have been reaching out to get their hands on the bar.

When asked if the Kunafa Chocolate Bar will be a limited-edition treat or a permanent addition, Ahmed shares, “The response has been amazing, and people are loving it. We’ll see what the future holds, but we will try our best to meet the demand.”

Siasat.com’s review? It lives up to the hype. The nutty pistachio, crunchy kataifi and velvety chocolate form a combination of textures that make every bite delightful. Those who appreciate indulgent desserts can try it at least once.