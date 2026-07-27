Hyderabad’s Esha Singh wins 25m pistol gold at ISSF World Cup

Hyderabad: Hyderabad shooter Esha Singh won the gold medal while double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker claimed bronze in the Women’s 25m Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Hangzhou, China, on Monday, July 27.

Esha scored 40 hits in the final to secure the gold medal.

The 21-year-old shooter from Hyderabad added another major international title to her career with the victory.

Manu Bhaker takes bronze

Manu Bhaker finished with 28 hits to win the bronze medal after battling through a closely contested final.

India’s shooters performed strongly in the qualification round.

Manu Bhaker topped the standings with 586-20x, while Esha Singh finished second with 585-18x.

Former Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat scored 582-16x. Competing under Ranking Points Only (RPO) status, Simranpreet Kaur Brar registered 576-20x, while Abhidnya Ashok Patil scored 573-16x.

The gold medal is another significant achievement for Esha.

A Paris 2024 Olympian and Arjuna Award recipient, Esha continues to strengthen her position among the world’s top pistol shooters.

Manu continues consistent form

The bronze medal adds to Manu Bhaker’s consistent performances at the international level.

She made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by becoming the first athlete from independent India to win two medals at a single edition of the Games.