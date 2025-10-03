Hyderabad’s Falaknuma parallel RoB inaugurated on October 3

Hyderabad: The Falaknuma road overbridge (RoB) was inaugurated on Friday by Minister for Transport, Poonam Prabhkar, and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi.

The project, which commenced in 2021 after long delays, is finally completed. On Thursday, workers were seen doing small works on the bridge. The RoB is jointly constructed by the GHMC and South-Central Railway (SCR) at a cost of Rs. 47.1 crore. The 360-metre-long bridge will help ease the traffic congestion on the old bridge.

Traffic bound toward Charminar from Chandrayangutta and beyond will use the new RoB.

The need for the new RoB was felt after the existing ROB, though vital, had become inadequate due to a surge in vehicular traffic on the Chandrayangutta to Pahadishareef road. Long traffic jams were regularly witnessed on the old bridge, prompting the authorities to construct a parallel bridge. The bridge has a separate pedestrian space to facilitate the movement of the public.

To facilitate the movement of vehicles on the bridge, the authorities had demolished some structures on the southern side of the bridge recently. A new road was also laid on the approach stretch of the bridge.