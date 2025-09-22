In the heart of Charminar’s bustling lanes, opposite Jama Masjid Chowk near Murgi Chowk, stands a shop that has been bottling Hyderabad’s essence for over 70 years, Qadeem Achaar Ghar.

In an interview with Lamhey, the owner proudly described his business as the first achar shop of Hyderabad, a legacy that began in 1954.

For generations, Hyderabadis have carried home jars filled not just with achar, but with tradition, memories, and spice-laden comfort. Take a mouthwatering journey with Siasat.com to this iconic place in Hyderabad.

A humble start

The journey began with a few jars of mango and lemon pickle made in a family kitchen started by the father of Obaid Al Amoodi sahab. Word spread, neighbours returned, and soon Qadeem Achaar Ghar became a trusted name. Decades later, the recipes remain unchanged, still crafted with patience, oil, and spice the old Hyderabadi way.

The Pickle Parade

Mango Pickle reigns supreme at Qadeem, with varieties like Mango Rishta Pickle, perfected since 1954 with bite-sized mangoes and aromatic spices; Mango Andhra Pickle, a fiery Andhra-style blend; and Til Mango Pickle, combining raw mango, green chillies, and roasted sesame for a tangy, nutty, smoky flavour.

Other popular pickles include Lemon, Garlic, Ambada/Gongura, Tamarind, Vegetable, Tomato, Green Chilli, and Karela pickles.

The Biryani Pickle, inspired by Hyderabadi biryani and infused with birista-fried onions, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, and crunchy cashews, has been especially cherished. “Even people far away from Hyderabad can still enjoy the authentic taste of biryani in the most convenient way,” says one of the owners of this achar ghar in an interview with Lamhey.

Non-vegetarian pickles are a true Hyderabad favourite, with meat, chicken, and beef pickles topping the charts. These non-veg pickles are so popular that many consider them almost a meal in themselves, making them an essential indulgence for locals and visitors alike.

Why Hyderabadis love Qadeem

Qadeem’s charm lies in its consistency of traditional recipes, uncompromised spices, and every jar tasting like home. Prices vary by type ranging from Rs.400-1200/Kg.

For locals, Qadeem Achaar Ghar isn’t just a shop, it’s bottled nostalgia. As fans say: rice with ghee and Qadeem’s achar is pure happiness.