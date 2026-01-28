Hyderabad is celebrated across India as a paradise for non-vegetarian food lovers. The city’s love for biryani, kebabs and grills is legendary. Yet, quietly and confidently, a new culinary chapter is unfolding, one where vegetarian cuisine takes centre stage with luxury, creativity and flair. Leading this fresh wave is Gulaab & Ghee, a premium pure-vegetarian fine-dining restaurant that is fast becoming the talk of the city. Siasat.com explores what’s unique about this fine dine restaurant.

Location and ambience of this new eatery

Located at Oasis Centre, Begumpet-Somajiguda, Gulaab & Ghee offers a warm, elegant setting with soft lighting and tasteful decor, making it perfect for family dinners, celebrations or relaxed evenings with friends.

But the true magic lies on the plate. The menu transforms familiar vegetarian favourites into gourmet delights, blending tradition with innovation.

The starters set the tone for the experience. The Charcoal Roomali Papad arrives crisp with a gentle smoky aroma. The Avocado Dal Pakwan layers crunchy papdi, creamy avocado and spiced dal, tangy, fresh and instantly addictive.

Pani Puri shots burst with playful flavours, while the comforting Jhol Momos bring warmth with every spoonful of broth. The Curry Leaf Paneer Tikka is fragrant and grilled to perfection, and the Palak Paneer Disc looks as stunning as it tastes.

Mains continue the indulgence. The Palak Ricotta Kofta rests in a velvety spinach gravy, soft and rich without feeling heavy. Paneer Makhani delivers that classic buttery comfort we all love. The house special Dal G&G is slow-cooked and aromatic, reminding you of home-style flavours elevated to fine-dining finesse. A standout modern touch is the Tawa Asparagus Pulao, light, fragrant and refreshing. Warm naans and a neatly arranged bread basket complete the table.

Desserts here are not just sweets, they are experiences. The Live Black Forest Cake is assembled at the table, drawing smiles before the first bite. The Deconstructed Motichoor Laddu is playful, delicate and perfectly balanced in sweetness. And the signature G&G Faluda, rose-scented and chilled, offers a nostalgic ending to the meal.

Every dish is plated like art but tastes rooted in comfort. That balance of creativity and familiarity is what makes Gulaab & Ghee special. It proves that vegetarian food can be indulgent, elegant and exciting, not just a compromise.

Timings:

Lunch : 12 PM to 3:30 PM

Dinner : 7 PM to 11 PM

Price for two: Approximately Rs.2,000 to Rs.2,500.

In a city famous for non-veg royalty, Gulaab & Ghee proudly shows that vegetarian fine dining can be just as luxurious, soulful and unforgettable. For Hyderabad’s food lovers, this is one table worth booking.