Hyderabad’s Food4Thought establishes 622 libraries nationwide

Hyderabad: The city-based Food4Thought Foundation, founded in 2015, aspires to bridge the gap between idle books and eager readers by establishing libraries across the India. The foundation has so far helped establish 622 libraries at various places, including government schools, hospitals, parks, gated communities, and even prisons. Their goal is to create 1001 libraries by 2025.

Books can be donated by individuals, and the foundation is happy to welcome children’s picture books for use in classrooms. Adult fiction and non-fiction book selections are matched with suitable libraries. Religious publications and textbooks are not accepted.

The organisation creates reading profiles for pupils and ships customised packages of 250 books based on reading levels to schools in remote locations. To inspire advancement, they have literature from higher levels as well. Schools are provided with training for a designated teacher to maintain the library, conduct regular library classes, and log activities on a dedicated app. Incentives are provided to encourage participation.

In addition to establishing and maintaining libraries, they also assist teachers and volunteers with library maintenance, catalog and barcode books for donor tracking, plan events such as storytelling sessions and reading Olympiads

Corporates in Hyderabad are still getting used to this activity. “To maintain these school libraries, an initial investment of Rs. 25,000 and an annual sum of Rs. 11,000 is required,” said an office-bearer of the foundation.

To promote reading proficiency among schoolchildren, the foundation hosts competitions such as the Reading Olympiad and Reading Decathlon. They also make it easier for people in different cities to participate in online book clubs. Apart from library campaigns, the organisation produces indigenous narratives as podcasts with the goal of preserving cultural heritage and promote reading diversity.