Hyderabad’s Ganesh Aghaman turns into a grand spectacle

Hyderabad: The city’s Ganesh festival is witnessing a new trend even before the idols reach the pandals. What was once largely a quiet affair of bringing the idols into neighbourhoods has now transformed into a grand spectacle, with organisers spending lakhs of rupees on decorations, lighting, crackers, music and elaborate welcome programmes.

Ganesh Aghaman literally refers to the arrival or welcoming of Lord Ganesha’s idol into a locality or pandal before the festival begins.

Ganesh Aghaman is fast emerging as an event in its own right, drawing thousands of devotees and attracting political leaders and local public representatives. From colourful arches and towering LED screens to DJ systems, fireworks and decorated vehicles, neighbourhoods across the city are competing to make their celebrations bigger and more memorable.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

One of the major attractions this year was the Ganesh Aghaman organised at Ram Nagar by Siddiq Bhai on Saturday night, September 6. Thousands of people gathered for the event, with videos of the celebrations flooding social media. Siddiq Bhai has become popular among Ganesh devotees for his distinctive style of welcoming Vinayaka, turning the arrival procession into a spectacle that draws crowds from beyond the locality.

A similar scene unfolded at Shivrampally on Sunday, where the arrival of “Shivrampally Ka Raja” was marked by a massive celebration. Local organisers invested heavily in decorations, lighting, music and other arrangements, drawing thousands of devotees to witness the festivities.

The growing popularity of Aghaman celebrations is also changing the character of Hyderabad’s Ganesh festival. For decades, the immersion procession was the main spectacle, with devotees waiting for the grand finale on the day of Nimajjanam. Now, the excitement begins much earlier, with communities seeking to create a memorable arrival for their idols.

“People have taken a cue from what is happening in other cities. Earlier, the focus was mainly on the immersion procession. Now, the welcome itself has become an event, and organisers want to make it grand,” said Ravi, a city resident.

Another resident, Suresh, said social media had given a major boost to the trend. “Videos of Aghaman celebrations quickly become popular online. This encourages other organisers to come up with something bigger and more attractive the following year,” he said.

With each passing year, Ganesh Aghaman appears to be acquiring its own identity in Hyderabad’s festival calendar. The drums, lights, fireworks and crowds now signal not just the arrival of an idol, but the beginning of a celebration that is increasingly becoming a spectacle in itself.