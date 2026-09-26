Hyderabad’s Ganesh laddu auctions: Prasad that brings development

Hyderabad: For those who bid lakhs of rupees for a Ganesh laddu, the sweet is worth far more than its ingredients. The auctioned laddu is treated as sacred prasadam, with successful bidders traditionally taking it home and distributing it among family members, relatives, friends and well-wishers. Some also take small portions to their homes, agricultural fields and business establishments, believing it will bring prosperity and good fortune.

The tradition is most famously associated with Balapur, where the 21-kg Ganesh laddu fetched a record Rs.39 lakh on Friday, September 25. Businessman Sama Praneeth Reddy of Urban Realty Group emerged as the successful bidder.

VIDEO | Hyderabad: The famous 21–kg Balapur Ganesh laddu fetched a record Rs 39 lakh at the annual auction on Friday with Sama Praneeth Reddy placing the winning bid.



Bidding for and acquiring this sacred laddu has long been a cherished tradition among devotees, who consider it… pic.twitter.com/UcgEMiYPMH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 25, 2026

The Balapur auction began in 1994, when the laddu was sold for Rs 450, and has since grown into one of the major attractions of Hyderabad’s Ganesh festivities.

But the significance of the auction extends beyond the successful bidder. According to the organisers, the money generated through the annual laddu auctions is utilised for development and welfare activities in Balapur.

“The auction amount is used for development activities in Balapur, including works related to temples, schools and other public amenities. So far, around Rs.1.74 crore has been spent on various development works from the auction proceeds,” Niranjan Reddy said.

The Balapur auction has also inspired Ganesh committees and residential communities across Hyderabad to auction their festival laddus. The sums involved in some of these auctions have in recent years rivalled or even exceeded the Balapur figure.

Keerthi Richmond’s laddu fetches Rs 1.01 crore

At Keerthi Richmond Villas in Bandlaguda Jagir, a 5-kg laddu fetched Rs 1.01 crore this year. The auction proceeds are donated to the RV Diya Charitable Trust, which supports social and charitable programmes.

The Richmond Villas auction has been conceived as a collective fundraising exercise, with residents forming groups and pooling money to bid for the laddu. The organisers have said the broader objective is to encourage residential communities to turn their festival celebrations into sustained fundraising initiatives for social causes.

Ganesh laddu auctions fetch lakhs in Hyderabad

Other Hyderabad communities have also reported sizeable bids this year. My Home Mangala in Kondapur fetched Rs 21.11 lakh, while Raghupathi County in Pragathi Nagar recorded Rs 13.66 lakh, Lansum Etania in Rajendranagar Rs 13.56 lakh and Devisthan Homes in Kukatpally Rs 10.05 lakh. My Home Avatar recorded Rs 8.2 lakh.

According to the Federation of Gated Communities Cyberabad, the money raised through such community auctions generally goes towards charity and community welfare, with any remaining amount being transferred to the respective community fund.