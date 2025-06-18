Hyderabad has been gaining global attention lately, not just for its tech boom or culinary appeal but also because of high-profile events like the recently concluded Miss World 2025 pageant. With contestants visiting iconic landmarks like Charminar, Chowmahalla Palace, Laad Bazaar, and more, the city’s heritage was put on full display for an international audience. The tourism pitch ‘Telangana Zarur Aana’ aimed to position the state as a must-see cultural destination.

Through this event, the government of Telangana expected a 10% increase in tourist footfall. But while the state anticipates a boost in tourism, it raises an important question: how equipped are our heritage sites to host this wave of visitors? One of the most basic yet overlooked elements is the absence of curated souvenir shops. Most historic locations offer nothing more than ticket counters and scattered street vendors. The lack of thoughtful souvenirs is a missed opportunity for a city that prides itself on its cultural richness.

Where are the gift shops?

Walk through any of Hyderabad’s historical sites, and you are likely to leave with memories but not anything tangible to take home. Navin Sigamany, founder of the Hyderabad Walking Company, call this situation ‘disappointing’, though he does point out a rare exception. “Chowmahalla Palace’s gift shop has some interesting details, like the Sixth Nizam’s writing table is used for displaying books, and a mirror gifted to him by George V hangs on the wall. The space itself is charming, but the actual souvenirs? Not that well curated.”

Glimpse of Chowmahalla Palace’s gift shop (Image Source: Punchy Pixels)

So why haven’t such experiences been prioritised more? Md Sibghatullah Khan, founder of Deccan Archive, believes it is part of a larger neglect. “This problem is not just in Hyderabad but exists across India. When the heritage sites themselves are not in great condition, souvenir shops become a mere thought. Governments have not really considered raising funds for maintenance through selling souvenirs,” he says, “In Hyderabad, Salar Jung Museum and Purani Haveli tried but did not see much success, mainly because the products lacked appeal. You cannot just print something on a postcard or T-shirt and call it a souvenir.”

Navin takes a more systemic view. “The root cause is that successive governments of Telangana have never promoted Hyderabad as a tourist destination. It has always been marketed as a business city that happens to have some history. We are not yet equipped to host tourists as we do not have information centres, clear signage, or even online ticketing systems. Souvenir shops are so far down the list,” he says. “That feels like a crime, honestly. We have so much to show and share. Promoting historical and cultural places can elevate the city’s profile.”

Why Laad Bazaar is not enough

To an average tourist or even local, Laad Bazaar might seem like the go-to destination for Hyderabadi souvenirs because of its proximity to the iconic Charminar. But according to Sibghat, they fall short of what a real souvenir experience should look like. “The things sold at Laad Bazaar cater mainly to the female population. It is a bridal market. While it is the only readily available and best option for tourists right now, that really should not be the case.”

Charminar keychain sold at Laad Bazaar (Image Source: Instagram)

He adds that most stalls across city markets, even curated outlets like Lepakshi or Golkonda Handicrafts, tend to rely on generic items like bidri products that are not even native to Telangana. “What you mostly find are small Charminar models, Pochampally sarees or ikkat shawls and gifting options that fail to capture any sense of our city.”

This absence becomes even more glaring when high-end tourists come looking for something tangible to remember Hyderabad by. “I have had guests staying at Falaknuma Palace call me in despair, saying they could not find a single decent souvenir shop nearby,” he says. “I often end up shipping them pieces from our online store instead.”

The road ahead

Solutions are already being imagined by those closest to the city’s heritage. Sibghat and his team are already working on a dedicated souvenir brand named Mulki, inspired by the Numaish. “We are aiming for a July launch and looking to collaborate with shops on sites frequented by tourists so they can finally access souvenirs that reflect Hyderabad,” he says.

Navin, too, has taken matters into his hands by creating his own quality souvenirs. “We do not run a store, but we gift our products to guests who come on our walks,” he says. However, for him, the real issue is not creativity but logistics. He says, “Organisations like us and Deccan Archive have already figured out what to sell. The real gap is getting these items into stores near heritage sites. It’s not about ideas, it is about distribution, supply and demand. And if someone just pays attention, it is a very small gap that can be filled easily.”

While the future of tourism in Hyderabad cannot be predicted, heritage experts believe one thing is clear: the potential is already there, but the will to execute is missing.