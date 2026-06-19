Hyderabad’s IIOR develops smart seed coating technology

Hyderabad: Scientists at the Indian Institute of Oilseeds Research (IIOR), Hyderabad, have developed an advanced biopolymer-based smart seed coating technology aimed at enhancing crop productivity and improving resilience to climate change and pest attacks.

The institute announced on Thursday, June 18, that field trials using the coated seeds have shown significant increases in crop yields across multiple crops.

Biopolymer derived from processed shrimp shell waste used

The technology uses a biopolymer derived from processed shrimp shell waste. The material is purified and converted into a liquid form, which is then blended with micronutrients, fungicides and other biological and organic substances to create a coating mixture. This mixture is applied in layers over seeds, forming a protective coating.

The technology was tested on seeds of soybean, maize, groundnut, chickpea, cotton, mustard and pigeon pea. According to IIOR, the trials recorded yield increases of up to 37 per cent in soybean and 30 per cent in groundnut, while other crops registered productivity gains ranging from 12 to 29 per cent.

Scientists said field-level demonstrations conducted in farmers’ fields also confirmed substantial improvements in crop performance and productivity.

The institute noted that the technology can be used for a wide range of crops, including cereals, millets, pulses, oilseeds, fibre crops, fodder crops, vegetables, spices and horticultural crops.

Innovation could address climate variability, pest-related losses

Describing it as a protective shield for seeds, IIOR scientists said the innovation has the potential to address several challenges facing Indian agriculture, including climate variability and pest-related losses.

The biopolymer coating formulation has already been granted a patent. IIOR said it plans to partner with government and private-sector organisations to facilitate the wider availability and adoption of the technology.