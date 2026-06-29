Hyderabad is known for its biryani, kebabs and rich Mughlai flavours, but food lovers now have a chance to travel to the Himalayas through their taste buds.

Saino India, an authentic Nepali and Himalayan restaurant, has opened its doors in Khajaguda, bringing traditional recipes, warm hospitality and mountain-inspired interiors to the city.

Launched on June 23, this Hyderabad restaurant aims to recreate the comforting flavours of Nepal using authentic Himalayan spices and home-style cooking.

The word Saino means “relationship” or “connection” in Nepali, reflecting the restaurant’s goal of connecting people through food and culture.

A menu full of Himalayan favourites

The highlight of the menu is its wide selection of authentic dishes rarely found in Hyderabad. Diners can enjoy hand-folded Momos, Jhol Momos, C-Momos, Sel Roti, Sekuwa (Nepali-style grilled meat), Laphing, Thenthuk, Thukpa, Chowmein, Fried Rice, Buff Chilli, and Chicken Chilli.

Vegetarian favourites include Aloo Cheese Momos and the popular Ema Datshi, a Himalayan chilli and cheese preparation.

For those wanting a complete Himalayan feast, the restaurant’s Signature Saino Thali is a must-try. Inspired by traditional Nepali home-style meals, the platter features Dal Bhat Tarkari (rice, lentil soup and seasonal vegetables), curry, pickle, salad and other accompaniments.

The thali offers a balanced mix of subtle yet comforting flavours, giving diners an authentic taste of Nepal on a single plate and making it one of Saino India’s signature offerings.

Step into Nepal

The restaurant’s interiors are inspired by Himalayan culture, featuring wooden décor, traditional Nepali artefacts, colourful prayer wheels and warm lighting that create a cosy, home-like atmosphere.

Every corner reflects the charm of Nepal, making guests feel as if they have stepped into a café nestled in the mountains. On selected evenings, visitors can also enjoy live Nepali folk music, adding to the authentic dining experience.

Affordable Himalayan feast

Most dishes are priced between Rs 250 and Rs 700, while the Signature Saino Thali is available in a similar price range depending on the selection.

The restaurant offers both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, making it suitable for families, groups of friends and adventurous food lovers.

Located on the first floor of Rainbow Vista, Teja Sarees Building, Chitrapuri Colony, Khajaguda, Saino India is a refreshing addition to Hyderabad’s growing food scene.

Whether you are craving comforting bowls of thukpa, juicy momos or a wholesome Signature Saino Thali, this new Himalayan eatery promises a memorable culinary journey beyond the city’s famous biryani.