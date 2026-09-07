Hyderabad: Hyderabad has found its latest Instagram obsession, and it is hiding in plain sight at Tank Bund.

A particular lakeside gazebo has turned into the city’s newest “photo spot.” The Hussain Sagar Gazebo, located directly opposite the new Telangana Secretariat, is currently blowing up on Instagram, with its intricate black arches perfectly framing the grand Telangana Secretariat across Hussain Sagar. The architectural framing creates a picture that looks more like a scene from Europe than the heart of Hyderabad.

The spot is currently trending across Instagram with the caption “Hyderabad in its glory”, as creators use the exact architectural framing for symmetrical, cinematic golden-hour shots and aesthetic reels. The trend has also spilled into AI, with people using prompts to recreate the iconic gazebo-and-Secretariat frame in different cinematic and dreamy styles.

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The frame becomes even more spectacular around sunset. Pink skies cover the city, the illuminated Secretariat reflects on the water and the gazebo adds a royal touch in the foreground. Unsurprisingly, the spot is now appearing across Instagram through reels, portraits, romantic photographs and cinematic videos.

The growing craze is visible at the location too. Visitors can be seen waiting around the gazebo, experimenting with angles and attempting to recreate the same viral frame. Some arrive with flowers and carefully planned outfits, while others simply stop during their evening walk after discovering the spot online.

However, it is this perfectly positioned gazebo that has unexpectedly stolen the spotlight. What was designed as a place to sit and admire the lake has effectively become an open-air photo studio.

The viral location also reflects how Hyderabad itself is changing. The city’s social media identity is no longer limited to Charminar, Golconda Fort or heritage lanes. Its evolving skyline, revamped lakefronts, modern bridges, parks and illuminated landmarks are constantly giving content creators fresh backgrounds to explore.

With Necklace Road and the wider Hussain Sagar stretch also set for further redevelopment, Hyderabad appears determined to turn its lakefront into a world-class recreational destination.

For now, this little corner of Necklace Road is enjoying its moment in the spotlight. Hyderabad is not merely becoming more Instagrammable one frame at a time; the City of Pearls is officially going for the Gram glory.