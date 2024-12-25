Hyderabad’s legacy in Makkah: The evolution of Nizam’s Rubath

Makkah, a city that sees millions of visitors every year, quietly holds a piece of Hyderabad’s history that often goes unnoticed. Nestled in the heart of this busy city is the Nizam’s Rubath, a legacy that dates back centuries.

Established with the purpose of providing free accommodation for pilgrims traveling from the Deccan region, the Rubath has long been a symbol of Hyderabadi hospitality and philanthropy. Its origins, deeply rooted in the vision of the Nizams, reflect their commitment to supporting their people on this holy journey.

Where it all started

The Rubath Nizam Hyderabad in Makkah traces its origins to the mid-19th century during the reign of Afzal-ud-Daula, Asaf Jah V. Recognizing the challenges faced by pilgrims journeying from Hyderabad and surrounding regions to Makkah, the Nizam decided to create a sanctuary for them.

While there is no historical evidence to support the number, legend has it that Afzal-ud-Daula established 42 Rubath buildings in 1860 to provide instant relief to those who faced long journeys.

Notably, at that time Saudi Arabia was undergoing a financial crisis, as the country had yet to discover the oil reserves that would later transform its economy. The government was struggling to provide adequate facilities to the influx of pilgrims arriving for Hajj. The Nizam’s Rubath proved to be an invaluable resource, offering refuge and much-needed comfort to not only Hyderabadis but visitors from Marathwada and Karnataka. To ensure easy access to the Kaaba, the Rubath was strategically established near the haram.

Over time, the Rubath only grew in importance and became a significant symbol of Hyderabad’s connection to Makkah.

Modern-day Rubath

The Nizam’s Rubath in Makkah today is a blend of tradition and modernity. It continues to be a cornerstone for pilgrims during the Hajj pilgrimage. However, with the expansion of Makkah’s Grand Mosque and urban development, the number of Rubath buildings has significantly decreased and relocated further from the mosque. Today, only three buildings remain with a total capacity of about 1,200 people. Due to the shortage of accommodation, every year a limited number of Hajj pilgrims are selected through a draw.

While the property provides modern-day amenities like air conditioning, free WiFi, free laundry, and much more, visitors remain unsatisfied. Speaking to Siasat.com, a doctor from Hyderabad said, “I stayed in the Nizam’s Rubath in Ramadan this year and the management was subpar with issues like maintenance. Though the facilities are decent, they do not reflect the kind of standard one might expect from such an iconic institution.”

Another challenge facing Nizam’s Rubath is the expansion of the hospitality industry in Makkah. Despite offering free or subsidized accommodation, Hyderabadi visitors are opting for private hotels that provide better proximity to the Haram, shuttle services, and buffet options, which the Rubath struggles to match. Additionally, online booking platforms have made it easier for pilgrims to secure accommodations tailored to their needs, further reducing reliance on the Rubath.

Nizam’s Rubath

For a young Ruqia Fatima, comfort is the most important when choosing a hotel. “It is fascinating to learn about the Rubath’s history but the practicality of choosing a hotel closer to the Kaaba with better services makes it more appealing which is why I did not opt for the Rubath for my Umrah trip. The lack of information and reviews about the Rubath online also influenced my choice,” she says.

It is to be noted that, despite these trends, the Rubath continues to serve as a symbol of Hyderabad’s enduring legacy in Makkah, reflecting a tradition of hospitality that has spanned over a century.