Hyderabad’s Marut Drones launch Seedcopter 2.0 for corporates

Hyderabad: In a first in India’s reforestation drone, city-based drone maker, Marut Drones has introduced its pioneering product, the Seedcopter 2.0.

The firm has announced Speedcoptors 2.0’s availability to corporate entities, enabling them to actively engage in CSR activities and reforestation efforts.

Marut Drones has been using Seedcopter 2.0 since 2021, which is evidence of how technology and community involvement may bring about positive change and lessen the grave effects of deforestation.

The company has effectively used the Seedcopter in its ongoing ‘Hara Bahara campaign’, which aims to plant one billion trees by 2030.

The notable achievement of planting more than 1 crore trees across nine states like Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, and Assam in 2022 reflects the success of Seedcopter.

Lauding the fresh launch, the CEO of Marut Drones, Prem Kumar Vislawath said, “By making Seedcopter 2.0 available, we aim to extend the reach of drone technology, inviting more stakeholders to contribute to India’s green cover.”