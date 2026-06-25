Hyderabad’s Medipally plot auction fetches Rs 80,000 per sq yard

As many as 63 of the 68 plots on offer found buyers and total revenue touched approximately Rs 120 crore.

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Scenic view of Hyderabad's Medipally area with hills and greenery.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Wednesday, June 24, conducted the Phase III e-auction of residential plots in its Medipally layout, with 63 of the 68 plots on offer finding buyers and total revenue touching approximately Rs 120 crore.

The highest bid received during the auction was Rs 80,000 per square yard, with the average bid rate settling at Rs 56,260 per square yard. Several plots drew multiple bids, reflecting strong interest from homebuyers and investors in Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

HMDA said the auction response pointed to sustained market confidence in its developed layouts and growing demand for planned residential developments in the eastern growth corridor of the city.

Subhan Bakery

The authority added that the successful auction was expected to accelerate further development and investment in the Medipally area.

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