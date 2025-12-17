Hyderabad’s love for rich, slow-cooked food goes far beyond its famous biryani. Over the years, Middle Eastern cuisine has found a strong place in the city, especially in areas like Tolichowki, Barkas, and Banjara Hills. From Yemeni comfort dishes to Turkish grills and Arabian rice, these flavours feel both exotic and familiar. This specially curated list by Siasat.com brings together some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes in Hyderabad and the best places to enjoy them.

1. Fahsa

Fahsa is a soul-warming Yemeni stew served bubbling hot. Made with shredded lamb or beef, it is slow-cooked with spices and topped with holba, a light and frothy fenugreek paste. Deeply savoury and comforting, Fahsa is meant to be scooped up with fresh flatbread and enjoyed leisurely.

Where to eat: Al Wadi Yemeni Restaurant (Tolichowki), Hadramawt Restaurant (Barkas)

2. Mutton Zurbian

Often called the “Arabian Biryani,” Zurbian comes from Aden, Yemen. The rice is cooked with yogurt, potatoes, caramelised onions, and tender mutton. Creamy, moist, and rich, it is heavier than mandi and softer than traditional biryani, making it a favourite among rice lovers.

Where to eat: Aazebo (Tolichowki), Mandi@36 (Banjara Hills)

3. Mutton Madfoon

Madfoon follows a traditional Bedouin cooking method where meat is wrapped and slow-cooked to seal in all the juices. Modern kitchens recreate this technique with sealed cooking. The result is incredibly soft mutton that falls off the bone with mild spices and natural flavour.

Where to eat: Mandi@36 (Banjara Hills), Kholani’s Kitchen (Tolichowki/Banjara Hills)

4. Meyhane Laham

Meyhane Laham is a comforting Turkish dish made with lamb or beef cooked slowly with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. It has a rich, homestyle taste and is usually served with bulgur wheat or bread to soak up the flavourful gravy.

Where to eat: Seasons Xprs (Banjara Hills/Hitech City), Zouq (Banjara Hills)

5. Turkish Kebabs and Mixed Grills

Turkish kebabs are known for smoky flavours and minimal spices. Adana Kebab is spicy and juicy, while Cihan Kebab is milder and balanced. Mixed grill platters like Mushakal and Meyhane Lehanga offer a variety of meats, salads, dips, and breads, perfect for sharing.

Where to eat: Kebapci (Banjara Hills), Levant (Banjara Hills)

6. Shawarma, Doner, and Shish Tavuk

Shish Tavuk features chicken marinated in yogurt, lemon, and garlic, grilled until tender. Doner Kebab is made on a vertical rotisserie and served simply, while shawarma wraps are juicy, garlicky, and filling, making them everyday favourites.

Where to eat: Levant (Banjara Hills), Seasons Xprs (Banjara Hills), Istanbul Doner Kebab (Multiple locations) and Shawafel (Masab Tank)

7. Middle Eastern Desserts

Desserts complete the experience. Masoob is a warm banana and bread pudding with honey and cream. Kunafa offers crispy pastry with gooey cheese, while baklava is rich with nuts and syrup.

Where to eat: Mak’s Kitchen, Al Wadi Yemeni Restaurant, The Kunafa Station and Gourmet Baklava

With its shared love for spices, slow cooking, and hearty meals, Hyderabad feels naturally connected to Middle Eastern cuisine. From comforting stews to smoky grills and indulgent desserts, this food trail shows how global flavours have found a delicious home in the city.