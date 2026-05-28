Hyderabad’s Miya Bhai star Ruhaan Arshad drops Nikah pictures

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s popular rapper-content creator Ruhaan Arshad, best known for his viral Dakhani rap song “Miya Bhai,” has now shared official pictures from his Nikah ceremony on Instagram.

Earlier, wedding videos and reception glimpses of Ruhaan had surfaced online, confirming that the Hyderabad star had tied the knot. The celebrations included a Nikah ceremony, followed by a reception attended by family, friends and members of Hyderabad’s creator community.

Now, Ruhaan has made the moment even more special by posting a fresh set of photos from his big day. Dressed in a heavily embroidered sherwani, layered pearl necklaces and a matching turban, the Hyderabad star looked royal in the wedding portraits.

Sharing the pictures, Ruhaan wrote, “From Dua to Destiny, Allah Wrote Our Story Beautifully”, and added, “Alhumdulillah Nikahfied.”

Ruhaan rose to fame in 2018 with “Miya Bhai,” a Dakhani Urdu rap track that celebrated Hyderabad’s slang, culture and old-city vibe. The song became a massive viral hit and earned him recognition far beyond the city. He was later also associated with Salman Khan’s lockdown song “Bhai Bhai,” for which he wrote and performed the rap portions.

Although Ruhaan later stepped away from music, he has continued to remain active on social media through digital content. His latest Nikah photos now mark a new personal milestone for the Hyderabadi star.