Hyderabad’s MMA superstar lacks funds to participate internationally

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) superstar from the city of Hyderabad who became India’s first and only international Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) champion, lacks the funds to participate internationally.

Mahboob Khan, who has already won an international gold medal in Bahrain in 2018 has yet again been selected for the upcoming Asian Mixed Martial Arts Championship 2022 by International Mixed Martial Arts Federation. The championship is being held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from October 27 to 30.

However, the total cost of participation including registration, travel, visa and stay according to the letter of selection would cost around two lakh rupees which the Indian Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) is not covering. As Mahboob Khan comes from a humble background, he can’t afford such an amount on his own.

Mahboob’s coach, Sheikh Khalid has appealed to MMA supporters to come forward to support Mahboob. Here are the details.

Name : Mohd Mahboob Khan

Father: Amjed Khan

Address: 17 -2-579/106 Madnapat Saidabad, Hyderabad Telangana ,500059

Bank Account : 052110100188420

IFSC code : UBINO805211

Gpay : 7995395626

Phone pay: 7995395626

Union Bank of India