Hyderabad’s Mohammed Firoz felicitated for saving minor girl from assault

While leaving a nearby mosque, Firoz heard the minor crying from inside the parked auto and intervened.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th April 2026 9:12 pm IST|   Updated: 6th April 2026 9:16 pm IST
Police honour Mohammed Firoz
Police honour Mohammed Firoz

Hyderabad: A local youth, Mohammad Firoz, was felicitated by Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Monday, April 6, for saving an eight-year-old girl in distress.

On April 1, an auto driver named Salim from Mehdipatnam Hills Colony reportedly lured the girl into his auto after her school ended with false promises. He took her to a secluded area in Golconda and subjected her to inappropriate behaviour.

While leaving a nearby mosque, Firoz heard the minor crying from inside the parked auto and intervened. He confronted Salim and spoke to the girl, who tearfully said the auto driver was behaving indecently.

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Salim promptly fled the scene, abandoning the girl in the secluded area. Firoz immediately contacted the girl’s father with the information provided on the ID card to inform them of their daughter’s whereabouts.

The girl’s parents were anxiously waiting at the school entrance when Abids Police constables noticed them, the police said in a release.

The minor was handed back to her parents and police subsequently arrested Salim on April 2, seizing his auto.

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Sajjanar commended Firoz for responding quickly, taking action and acting as a responsible citizen. “Such initiatives by citizens toward a crime-free society are unstoppable,” Sajjanar said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th April 2026 9:12 pm IST|   Updated: 6th April 2026 9:16 pm IST

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