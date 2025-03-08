Hyderabad’s most awaited Ramzan Expo gets Sara Ali Khan’s poetic touch

Hyderabad: With Ramzan in full swing, Hyderabad’s streets are buzzing with shopaholics, food lovers, and vibrant celebrations. Adding to the festive spirit, the city is set to host grand expos that bring shopping, food, and culture under one roof.

One of the most awaited events, Daawat-E-Ramzan, hosted by Sania Mirza’s sister and entrepreneur Anam Mirza, is all set for its fourth season. Known for its star-studded presence, the expo has previously been inaugurated by Bollywood divas like Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon.

While fans eagerly wait to see who will inaugurate this year’s edition, Sara Ali Khan has already added to the excitement by inviting Hyderabadis in her signature poetic style. In a video shared on social media, Sara said, “Aadab Hyderabad, mein hun Sara Ali Khan. Ramzan ka mahina, Roshni ka nazara. Daawat e Ramza hai sabse payara. Shopping ho ya khana, sabkuch milega laajawab. Toh doston aur family ko laayein saath aur Daawat E Ramzan mein aakar sab kahenge waah kya baat.”

Dates: March 14-28

Venue: King’s Palace, Mehdipatnam

Meanwhile, Anam Mirza is also bringing another shopping extravaganza, District Bazaar, which will take place from March 18 to March 28, 2025, at King’s Classic, Hyderabad. With back-to-back festive markets, Hyderabadis are in for a huge shopping and culinary experience this Ramzan!