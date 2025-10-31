Hyderabad’s new robotics and AI based stroke rehab centre opens

Hyderabad: A stroke and neurorehabilitation centre that combines robotic precision, AI-based therapy tracking, and clinical expertise has been opened in Hyderabad.

The Center for Advanced Robotics and Recovery was inaugurated on World Stroke Day on October 29 with the aim to deliver the fastest recovery in India through a seamless blend of science, data and human care, the company said in a statement.

Besides the Hyderabad facility, the HCAH (HealthCare atHOME), an out-of-hospital care provider in India for medical rehabilitation and homecare services, plans to expand its footprint in Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Telangana is witnessing a sharp rise in stroke cases, with nearly 20-30 per cent of urban patients now between 18 and 45 years old. Sedentary lifestyles, stress, obesity, and post-COVID complications are key contributors to this alarming increase, the statement said.

India currently has only 1,251 stroke rehabilitation centres for a population of 1.46 billion, roughly one for every 1.17 million people.

This shortage underscores the urgent need for structured, technology-enabled recovery care, it said.

At the Hyderabad centre, recovery meets technology through a complete suite of robotic systems engineered for safety, accuracy and speed.

Robotic Gait Training Systems, Robotic Arm and Hand Rehabilitation Units, Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES), Gamified Balance Boards, and Virtual Reality (VR) Neurotherapy work in synergy to help patients walk, move, speak, and balance again, the statement said.

It involves thousands of precise repetitions per session that retrain the brain and body far faster than traditional methods.

Patients can now take up to 1,000 guided steps in just 30 minutes using exoskeleton-assisted gait systems that mimic natural walking while keeping them fully supported.

Dr Gaurav Thukral, Co-Founder and President of HCAH India said the first 90 days after a stroke or major surgery are the most decisive phase in a patient’s recovery journey.

“At the HCAH Robotics and Recovery Lab, the focus is singular — delivering the fastest recovery possible. Every element of this ecosystem is designed to accelerate healing. Robotic gait systems help patients rebuild mobility quickly and safely, AI-powered dashboards track each milestone in real time, and therapists use this data to adapt sessions with scientific precision.

“By merging robotics, analytics, and compassionate care, we are setting a new national benchmark in how quickly and completely patients can regain mobility, speech, and independence,” he said.

Ankit Goel, co-founder and president of HCAH, said, “The Robotics and Recovery Lab reflects our belief that recovery should be as scientific as treatment itself. By combining robotics, AI, and the expertise of our therapists, we make the recovery process measurable, consistent, and motivating.

“Our partnership with Apollo Ayurveda adds another dimension — healing the body and mind together. With every patient we help walk, speak, or eat again, we move closer to our vision of a nation that recovers faster and better,” he said.

Dr BSV Raju, neurosurgeon and senior Neuro and Spine Consultant Surgeon at Yashoda Hospitals said robotic-assisted therapy gives clinicians the ability to guide hundreds of perfect movements per session.

“It helps the brain relearn lost functions and improves neuroplasticity at a pace that was never possible before. With VR, NMES, and gamified balance systems, patients recover mobility, speech, and coordination more naturally and confidently. This lab is where science meets care, and recovery becomes a journey of rediscovery,” he said.