Hyderabad’s NIMS to hold free health camp for senior citizens on March 31

Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) will be holding a free comprehensive health screening camp for senior citizens on March 31 as part of Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika.

The tests include Complete Blood Picture (CBP), Random Blood Sugar, Serum Creatinine, and an electrocardiogram (ECG). Free physiotherapy services and professional counselling will also be provided at the camp.

The camp will be conducted at the Nephrology Seminar Hall, Ground Floor, Old Block, NIMS. Registrations are open between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm.

All attendees are required to carry their Aadhaar cards for registration.