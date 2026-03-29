Hyderabad’s NIMS to hold free health camp for senior citizens on March 31

The camp will be conducted at Nephrology Seminar Hall, Ground Floor, Old Block, NIMS.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th March 2026 7:12 pm IST
Image shows A doctor in a white coat gently examining a patient's hand during a medical consultation.
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Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) will be holding a free comprehensive health screening camp for senior citizens on March 31 as part of Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika.

The tests include Complete Blood Picture (CBP), Random Blood Sugar, Serum Creatinine, and an electrocardiogram (ECG). Free physiotherapy services and professional counselling will also be provided at the camp.

The camp will be conducted at the Nephrology Seminar Hall, Ground Floor, Old Block, NIMS. Registrations are open between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm.

Subhan Haleem

All attendees are required to carry their Aadhaar cards for registration.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th March 2026 7:12 pm IST

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