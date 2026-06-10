Hyderabad’s Prasad Corp revives Ritwik Ghatak’s 16 iconic films

Hyderabad: In a significant achievement for Indian film preservation, Hyderabad-based Prasad Corporation has successfully completed the 4K restoration of 16 films by legendary filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak. The project, undertaken in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation and the National Film Archive of India (NFDC-NFAI), includes eight feature films and eight short films.

The restored classics are now being showcased internationally as part of Ritwik Ghatak’s birth centenary celebrations. A month-long retrospective is currently underway at BFI Southbank in London, while the films will also be screened at Italy’s prestigious Il Cinema Ritrovato festival, renowned for celebrating restored and classic cinema.

Widely regarded as one of India’s most influential filmmakers, Ghatak is remembered for iconic works such as Meghe Dhaka Tara, Subarnarekha, Ajantrik and Jukti Takko Aar Gappo. His films continue to inspire filmmakers and cinephiles worldwide through their powerful storytelling and social commentary.

A still from Meghe Dhaka Tara

Prasad Corporation’s restoration experts carried out extensive frame-by-frame work to repair decades of wear and damage, including scratches, tears, flickering, image instability and other defects. The films were then carefully colour graded, mastered and subjected to rigorous quality checks in line with international archival standards.

Speaking about the project, Abhishek Prasad, Director and CTO of Prasad Corporation, said, “Ritwik Ghatak’s films occupy a unique place in world cinema, and preserving them for future generations is both a privilege and a responsibility. We are honoured to see these restored films presented at prestigious international platforms, helping introduce Ghatak’s extraordinary legacy to new audiences around the world.”

The successful restoration of the Ritwik Ghatak collection further reinforces Prasad Corporation’s position as one of the world’s leading film restoration and preservation companies. Through its work with film archives, studios, filmmakers and cultural institutions, the company continues to play a significant role in safeguarding cinematic heritage and making historically important films accessible to contemporary audiences.

As global interest in film restoration continues to grow, the presentation of Ritwik Ghatak’s restored works at leading international venues underscores the increasing recognition of India’s archival and restoration capabilities on the world stage.