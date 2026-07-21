Hyderabad’s Qutb Shahi project hit by court dispute: Centre

Hyderabad: The Centre on Monday, July 20, informed the Lok Sabha that the Qutb Shahi Heritage Park development project in Hyderabad is caught in a legal dispute, delaying the release of the remaining central funds under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

Replying to a question by Telangana MPs Eatala Rajender and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the project, which includes the development of Qutb Shahi Park, Paigah Tombs, Hayat Bakshi Mosque and Raymond’s Tomb, is facing a court case over land ownership.

The minister said the Centre had sanctioned Rs 96.90 crore for the project during 2017-18 under the Heritage Circuit component of the Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

‘Sanctioned amount fully utilised’

Of the sanctioned amount, Rs 70.61 crore has already been released and fully utilised by the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), he said.

The Telangana government has requested the release of the remaining Rs 26.29 crore, but the Centre said the matter cannot be processed as the land ownership dispute is currently pending before a court.

Shekhawat said the legal proceedings concerning the land are yet to be resolved, and the pending issue has affected the release of the balance funds for the heritage conservation and tourism development project.