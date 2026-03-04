Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City to host ‘Glow Run’ on March 14

The first-of-its-kind event in the country is open for professional runners, families, and first-time participants to race in the land of cinema.

Iconic Ramoji Film City sign in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, showcasing the famous film studio and touris.
Ramoji film city

Hyderabad: The Ramoji Film City here would host ‘Glow Run’, providing an opportunity to run through iconic film sets on March 14.

The first-of-its-kind event in the country is open for professional runners, families, and first-time participants to race “in the land of cinema, famed for its grandeur and glamour”, a release from the world’s largest film city, said.

The trails will come alive with illuminations and vibrant celebratory cheer for the participants, it said.

Organisers said that participants can choose from three run categories – 3 KM and 5 KM for beginners, first-time runners and families and active runners. The 10 KM night challenge is designed for seasoned runners ready to test their endurance, it said.

While 3 KM is a ‘Fun Run,’ the 5 KM and 10 KM are timed-run categories, the release added.

