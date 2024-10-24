Hyderabad’s Shawarma Dilemma: Are we missing the Gulf essence?

Hyderabad is slowly on the way to becoming the Arabic food capital of India, with dishes like Mandi, Faham, Hummus and Kunafa gaining popularity among food lovers. From food stalls to upscale restaurants, the city’s fascination with Arabian cuisine is undeniable. Among these dishes, Shawarma has maintained its position as one of the most sought-after street foods, with its savory, succulent flavors attracting a loyal fan base.

At almost every corner of Hyderabad, you’ll find Shawarma vendors serving wraps filled with juicy meat, crisp vegetables, and creamy sauces. It’s quick, convenient, and feels like a slice of the Gulf on your plate.

Yet, despite its popularity, there’s something missing. Many Shawarma enthusiasts who have tasted the dish in countries like Saudi Arabia or UAE will tell you that while Hyderabad’s Shawarmas are good, they lack the true authenticity of those made in the Middle East.

The changing face of Shawarma

Though Shawarmas are ubiquitous in Hyderabad, their preparation here often differs from the traditional methods used in the Gulf. Local vendors have adapted the dish to fit Indian tastes, sometimes modifying key ingredients and techniques. While these adaptations have made Shawarma a hit among Hyderabadis, some believe they stray from the authentic Middle Eastern recipe.

Nikhat Ashfaq, a Hyderabadi resident currently living in Qatar, offers a candid perspective:

“A handful of restaurants in Hyderabad may have decent options, but they’re not the real deal. You could call them chicken rolls or wraps instead. The rest tend to drown their Shawarmas in tons of mayo. Furthermore, Authentic Shawarma is never served wrapped in rumali roti; it’s traditionally made in khubus or tortilla, with just a touch of garlic sauce, chicken, fries, pickled veggies, tahini, and a spicy red sauce.”

Abdul Razzaq, who was born and raised in Jeddah, adds to this sentiment by emphasizing the importance of sauces in Shawarma. “In Saudi Arabia, Shawarma has three essential sauces: Tahini, Garlic Sauce (Toumb), and Shatta. When ordering, people usually request a generous serving of Tahini. However, in Hyderabad, many restaurants have replaced these traditional sauces with an overwhelming amount of mayonnaise. This shift not only disappoints but also overshadows the authentic taste and the balance of sauces that make the dish special.”

This quest for genuine flavors is something that Alina Irfan, the founder of Satisfried Now, understands all too well. Although temporarily closed now, Satisfried Now went viral in 2021 for bringing the true essence of Shawarma to Hyderabad. Her unique approach resonated with those seeking a taste of the Gulf and quickly became a go-to spot for many.

However, Alina faced challenges in maintaining this vision. “The cooks working under me were accustomed to making Indian-style Shawarmas, and they would often insist on using ginger-garlic paste for the chicken, which is not the traditional Middle-Eastern way of marination. They often criticized that I did not use heavy amounts of mayonnaise, and I even caught them sneaking green chilies into the Shawarma- which was a horror for me,” she recalls with a laugh.

Is authentic Shawarma in Hyderabad a myth?

As the city embraces its burgeoning love for Arabic cuisine, the question remains: Can Hyderabadi Shawarma ever truly capture the flavors of the Middle East?

According to Razzaq, Al-Taza is the best option for those seeking authentic flavors in Hyderabad. “I would suggest their Al-Taza Special, which I believe is the closest to any local Shawarma in Saudi. Having just come back from Jeddah, I can confirm that it’s on par with the best Shawarma restaurants there,” he asserts. Since opening its doors in 2023, Al-Taza has quickly become a household name, with three branches now operating in the city.

Another contender for authentic Shawarma in Hyderabad is Shawafel, which has garnered a loyal following among food enthusiasts. “Shawafel’s Shawarma is the closest to the ones I had in Saudi,” says Bushra Azram, a psychologist back from Riyadh.

With a rising number of establishments aiming to honor traditional recipes and flavor profiles, it will be fascinating to see whether Hyderabadi Shawarma can fully capture the essence of its Gulf counterparts. Perhaps, in this city of diverse flavors, the myth of authentic Shawarma will one day become a delicious reality.