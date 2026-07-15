In a normal world, if you want fresh air, you head to a park, and if you want to shop or dine, you head to the air-conditioned cocoon of a shopping mall. In an ideal world, you would head to one destination and find both in one place. Well, Hyderabad is currently operating in that ideal world.

As our city expands, so do the recreational options available to us. Recognising this shift, Lakeshore Mall in Kukatpally has gone and done something entirely unexpected- bringing an entire open-to-sky park inside the mall.

Appropriately named The Park, this elevated green space is officially redefining how Hyderabadis spend their leisure time.

Inside The Park in Lakeshore Mall

The Park in Lakeshore Mall is a one-of-a-kind architectural marvel in the city. Despite being located inside a mall, here you are not greeted with crowded corridors or artificial light. Instead, you find an open green space with the sunlight flooding in. It is an aesthetically designed rooftop community space that is anchored by several distinct sections.

Reach level 5, and the first thing you notice upon entering is the large mural on the wall that features Indian architecture, Hindu and Telugu script and beautiful colours that bring the entire area together. Another primary feature is a dedicated play zone which includes swings, slides, monkey bars and much more.

The wooden lattice pergola brings a unique look to the area along with diverse landscaping, manicured planters, and various seating arrangements, including outdoor cafe-style areas with umbrellas, shaded wooden gazebos, and open artificial turf lawns for lounging.

Hyderabad’s latest weekend hotspot

It hasn’t taken long for Hyderabadis to turn this space into a weekly ritual. Now, it is buzzing with families and singles alike who just want to catch their breath amidst their daily routine.

It is a plus that the space is designed to be a cultural hub, especially on weekends. Here you can regularly attend music sets, art pop-ups and community events under the night sky. It also recently hosted the Gourmet Coffee Festival. Furthermore, it is also the best place to get an affordable al fresco dining experience as the food court is adjacent to The Park.

While it is a must-visit for all residents, the place is currently going viral on social media. So, you might want to wait it out before visiting.