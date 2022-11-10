Hyderabad’s Zee Aly mimics Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik, watch hilarious video

Hyderabad: One of the most-loved, hyped and popular contestants of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik has been leaving no stone unturned to grab the attention of viewers. Be it his overloaded cuteness, warm personality or amazing one-liners, fans are just in awe of him. He is adored not just by the audiences, but also by several celebrities from the entertainment industry who are rooting for the singer to win the trophy this year. Hyderabadi actress and content creator Zee Aly is the latest to join the list.

Taking to Instagram, Zee Aly dropped a hilarious video of herself imitating her favourite Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik. In the funny clip, the Instagram influencer can be seen recreating his epic one-liners that have become a trend amongst the fans. Abdu has delivered some of the funniest lines like ‘Pagal Hai Kyaa’, ‘Swagat Nahi Karoge Hamara’, ‘Khatam Bro Khatam’, ‘Bro She Is Very Chaalaak Bro’, among others. Watch the video below and it is going to leave you in splits.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam is the latest contestant to walk out of the show because of her physical fight with Shiv Thakare. It is being said that makers are planning to bring her back on the show soon. Meanwhile, the nominated contestants for this week’s elimination round are — Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gori Nagori and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

What’s your take on Abdu Rozik’s game inside Bigg Boss 16 house? Comment below.