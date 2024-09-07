HYDRA directs evacuation of homes in low lying areas of Musi River

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets monitoring agency (HYDRA) personnel asked people lying in lower areas of Musi River to move out to safer places in view of heavy rain forecast.

The two reservoirs Himayatsagar and Osmansagar have reached the full tank level and the water is expected to be released anytime.

The HYDRA and revenue officials visited the Shankernagar, Chaderghat and Moosarambagh on Saturday, September 7.

People living in the low lying areas have been cautioned to remain on alert.