HYDRA directs evacuation of homes in low lying areas of Musi River

The HYDRA and revenue officials visited the Shankernagar, Chaderghat and Moosarambagh.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 7th September 2024 1:06 pm IST
Musi river (File photo)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets monitoring agency (HYDRA) personnel asked people lying in lower areas of Musi River to move out to safer places in view of heavy rain forecast.

The two reservoirs Himayatsagar and Osmansagar have reached the full tank level and the water is expected to be released anytime.

The HYDRA and revenue officials visited the Shankernagar, Chaderghat and Moosarambagh on Saturday, September 7.

People living in the low lying areas have been cautioned to remain on alert.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 7th September 2024 1:06 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button