HYDRAA begins work to restore 6 lakes across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has launched an ambitious project to rejuvenate several lakes across Hyderabad.

This initiative focuses on restoring vital water bodies such as Bum-Rukn-ud-Daula in Shivrampally, Thammidi Kunta in Madhapur, Sunnam Cheruvu in Guttala Begumpet, Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally, and Nalla/Pedda Cheruvu in Uppal.

The overarching goals of this project are to improve groundwater levels, prevent urban flooding, and enhance the overall environment of Hyderabad.

Funding for the restoration efforts is being provided by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

HYDRAA collaborating with experts

HYDRAA is collaborating with experts, including Anand Malligavad, who is recognized as the ‘Lake Man of India’.

The rejuvenation process will involve essential steps such as dewatering and desilting, with excavation work already underway. Detailed project reports (DPRs) have been prepared, and tenders will soon be issued to expedite the restoration work.

In addition to the ecological benefits, the project will also incorporate various amenities around the lakes. Plans include constructing walking tracks, gazebos, open gyms, children’s play areas, and benches to create recreational spaces for residents.

The initiative aims to beautify these areas while promoting community engagement and awareness about the importance of preserving water bodies.

3D development model prepared for Nalla Cheruvu

HYDRAA has set a target to complete the revival of all six lakes by June. A 3D development model has been prepared for Nalla Cheruvu in Uppal, showcasing its transformation post-restoration.

Commissioner AV Ranganath emphasized that this project is not only about reviving lakes but also about ensuring the long-term preservation of Hyderabad’s crucial water resources.

The agency’s broader vision includes expanding its reach to cover 50% of Telangana’s population by 2050 and establishing a new police station along with increasing its Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams.

In its 2024 report, HYDRAA highlighted significant progress with the restoration of 12 lakes and reclamation of 200 acres.

The agency has resolved over 5,800 complaints and is actively working on fixing Full Tank Level (FTL) boundaries for lakes.